Dukes take part in football game for children with special needs

Members of the James Madison and North Dakota State football teams took part in a football game for children with special needs Thursday night.

JMU and NDSU players coached athletes from the Miracle League of Frisco at PIT+ (Performance Indoor Training).

"It's awesome for us," said JMU redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci.

"Getting to come out here and put a smile on these kids face. Probably make their whole year. Makes our day just coming out here and getting to be with these kids. Seeing a smile on their face makes the trip for us."

Miracle League of Frisco athletes had a chance to hangout with the college players, meet Duke Dog, and show off their football skills.

"It's a lot of fun for these kids to come out and have fun with each other," said JMU senior tight end Dylan Stapleton. "We are happy to be here supporting them, having a good time as well."

According the organization's website, "The Miracle League of Frisco is a sports organization for special needs children from the ages of 5 through 22. Our goal is to provide a positive experiencefor the children that participate in our league. Our League offers baseball, soccer, bowling, football, cheerleading, basketball, and track. Eligible players are any child with special needs (with all levels of disabilities) that reside throughout the North Texas area."