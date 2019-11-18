Dukes to host NCAA Tournament first round match

For the first time since 2011, the James Madison men’s soccer will host the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes will host the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Dukes (11-6-3) are entering play off of their second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association championship. The Campbell Camels (16-2-2) have been streaking as of late, entering play on Thursday with a 13-0-1 unbeaten streak. The Camels also won their second consecutive Big South title and won their sixth overall.

The winner of Thursday’s NCAA First Round match will head to Charlottesville, Va. to take on the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers. The Dukes narrowly fell to UVA earlier this season, while the Camels only played one ranked opponent this season.

DUKES IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

JMU is making its 14th NCAA Tournament appearance, holding an overall record of 7-13-1. Last season the Dukes notched victories over High Point, No. 5 UNC and No. 12 Virginia Tech. James Madison ultimately fell 2-1 in the Quarterfinals against Michigan State.

HISTORY WITH CAMPBELL

James Madison and the Campbell Camels have only met two previous times with the record standing even at 1-1-0. The Dukes lost the first meeting between the two programs 3-4 before defeating the Camels 3-1 in 1993. It will be the first time these two programs meet since 1993.

TICKET AND BROADCAST INFORMATION

More information about ticketing and broadcasting will be available soon. Stay up to date by following @JMUSports on twitter and @JMUMSoccer on twitter.