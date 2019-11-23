Dukes to wrap up regular season at Rhode Island

The James Madison football team finishes its 2019 regular season schedule Saturday afternoon at Rhode Island.

James Madison Football - 2019 Season

JMU is 10-1 overall (7-0 CAA) and riding a ten-game winning streak. The Dukes locked up the outright CAA title with a win over Richmond last Saturday. With a victory over Rhode Island this week, JMU would likely earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming FCS playoffs.

The Dukes and Rams are preparing for an early kickoff Saturday. The game is slated to start at 12 p.m. The majority of JMU's games this season have kicked off in the late afternoon or early evening.

Saturday's game can be seen live via FloSports.