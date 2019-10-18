Dukes travel to William & Mary Saturday afternoon

The No. 2 James Madison football team returns to the road this weekend when the Dukes visit William & Mary Saturday afternoon.

JMU is coming off a thrilling, 38-24, victory over Villanova in a top-five showdown at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes have won six straight games and are 3-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play. Saturday's matchup with the Tribe ends a streak of three straight games against ranked opponents.

"I don't think anyone is selling this game short," said JMU junior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel. "They are an in-state rival. They are a team that's going to want to come out there with revenge especially since the game last year sorta got out of hand."

The Dukes dominated William & Mary, 51-0, in Harrisonburg last fall. JMU has won the last three matchups between the two programs.

"I have been here for four years," said JMU senior defensive lineman John Daka. "This is my fourth season here. I know what it is when we play William & Mary. Those in-state rivals, they bring extra juice. Like, you gotta take the records out of it with those type of games."

William & Mary is 2-4 overall and 0-2 in CAA play but the Dukes are not overlooking the Tribe. Saturday's game is the latest installment of a series that dates back to 1978. JMU leads the all-time series, 24-17.

"They are good," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti . "Like I told the team, there are no easy games and they are a good football team."

JMU and William & Mary are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. The game will be broadcast via FloSports.