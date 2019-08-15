Dukes win second game of European trip

Behind three double-digit scorers, James Madison women's basketball defeated the Antwerp Giants 76-64. The Dukes have now defeated both opponents on their European tour.

Antwerp got straight to work after the opening bucket from Kiki Jefferson and took a 13-4 lead. Kamiah Smalls then knocked down a three to end the Giants run. The Giants hit three from behind the arc to expand upon their lead 25-15 after the first quarter.

JMU trailed 34-23 and the Dukes took their first timeout. Following the timeout, JMU went on a 7-0 run to trail by just four, 34-30. The Dukes continued to play tough and following a quick tie, Smalls put the JMU up 40-38, which would be the turning point and a lead the Dukes would not give up. In the frame, JMU was able to swipe the ball six times to held catapult the offense. In the final three minutes of the second quarter, JMU outscored the Giants 11-4 to lead 41-38.

Kiki Jefferson scored the first seven points of the quarter for JMU to push the Dukes lead 50-40. Antwerp had a burst of energy and cut the Dukes lead to just three, 50-47. JMU came to battle and rattled off an 8-2 run to lead 58-49 after three quarters played.

JMU held Antwerp scoreless for the first three minutes of the fourth frame. There was a lot of back-and-forth action between the two teams in the final minutes of play. JMU swiped the ball six times in the quarter to maintain its lead. The Dukes won 76-64 over Antwerp.

FACTS ABOUT THE GAME

Smalls led all scorers with 29 points

Kiki Jefferson added 18 points, while Kayla Cooper-Williams had 14

JMU hit two three-pointers (Smalls & Jefferson)

The Dukes went 18-27 (.667) from the free-throw line

JMU had 21 steals during the contest

Jaylin Carodine (2-2), Smalls (4-4) and Eleanore Marciszewski (2-2) was perfect from the free-throw line

The Dukes scored 26 points in the second quarter

UP NEXT

The Dukes will face Club Basket Ifs on Friday, August 16 in Ifs, France at 6 p.m. CET/noon EST.