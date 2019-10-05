Dukes win wild OT thriller over Stony Brook

Jawon Hamilton rushed for a career-high 105 yards and two touchdowns and second-ranked James Madison held off #24 Stony Brook 45-38 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night at LaValle Stadium.

The Dukes improved to 5-1 on the year and 2-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play, while the Seawolves fell to 4-2 and 1-1 in league play. It was JMU’s first overtime game since 2014 when Delaware upended JMU 30-23 on Sept. 27, 2014. It also snapped Stony Brook’s 12-game home win streak.

Hamilton turned in his first career 100-yard game and first two-touchdown game on just 13 carries, averaging 8.1 per carry. With the game tied at 38-38 in overtime, Hamilton capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown to put the Dukes ahead.

On the ensuing drive, Stony Brook had a look at the end zone on fourth down, but the pass was dropped to allow JMU to improve to 2-0 all-time at LaValle Stadium.

Percy Agyei-Obese also ran for 96 yards and tied his career high with a pair of touchdowns, and Solomon Vanhorse added 48 rushing yards. Ben DiNucci accumulated 298 yards of offense, going 13-of-17 for 218 yards with a touchdown and interception through the air while adding 80 rushing yards and a score.

His top target, Brandon Polk turned in his first career 100-yard receiving game, making 4 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, which included a career-long 54-yard catch. Riley Stapleton also had three catches for 30 yards, including a 20-yard catch in overtime.

JMU forced Stony Brook into 10 tackles for loss, including five sacks, most of which came late in the game. John Daka had seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Mike Greene had 2.0 TFLs and a sack, while Landan Word and Wayne Davis each joined him with a solo sack. Dimitri Holloway led the Dukes with 10 tackles and 1.5 for loss, while Ron’Dell Carter had nine stops and eight Dukes tallied at least five tackles.

KEY MOMENTS

In a game pitting the CAA’s top-two defenses, it was an offensive show in the first half, with a total of seven touchdowns scored, giving JMU a 28-21 halftime lead. Ethan Ratke’s 24-yard field goal early in the third gave JMU the first two-possession lead, at 31-21, but Stony Brook converted on fourth-down touchdown pass to make it a 31-28 game late in the quarter.

JMU made it a 38-28 game on the first play of the fourth on an Agyei-Obese touchdown carry. After a turnover, Stony Brook drove 97 yards to pull within three, at 38-35, with 7:20 to play.

Stony Brook would get the ball back with 1:44 on the clock and no timeouts. The Seawolves used 11-plays to travel 51-yards in 1:39 to kick a 47-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the first overtime period, the Dukes had a 20-yard pass to Stapleton and scored on a three-yard touchdown run from Hamilton. The Dukes’ defense held strong during Stony Brook’s possession to defeat the Seawolves.

ADDITIONAL GAME FACTS

--The Dukes collected 547 yards of total offense on Saturday, including 218 through the air and 329 on the ground.

--James Madison was 11-16 on third downs, while holding the Stony Brook offense to 5-14.

--JMU turned the ball over four times, losing three fumbles, while the Seawolves only had one turnover on a lost fumble. Of JMU’s four turnovers, two occurred in the red zone.

--The Dukes produced five sacks, compared to SBU’s two.

UP NEXT

JMU returns home to hosts fifth-ranked Villanova on Saturday, Oct. 12. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.