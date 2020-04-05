EMU grad Kratz hoping to compete in olympics next year

Eastern Mennonite University baseball grad and 19-year MLB veteran Erik Kratz was playing for the U.S. National baseball team this spring when the coronavirus pandemic abruptly changed the sports world.

Erik Kratz played for EMU baseball from 1999-2002. On Saturday, he was named the EMU alumnus of the year.

Kratz and the team were trying to qualify for the 2020 olympics in Japan. Now that the olympics has been postponed to 2021, Kratz is still hoping that he'll have an opportunity to represent America next year.

The 39-year-old catcher is currently on the Yankees Spring Training squad as a non-roster invitee.

During this difficult time, Kratz is thankful for the essential employees on the frontlines and is staying upbeat spending time with his family in Pennsylvania.