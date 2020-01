The Eastern Mennonite University men's basketball team defeated rival Bridgewater College, 80-67, Wednesday night.

Tim Jones poured in a career-high 27 points for the Runnin' Royals who picked up just their fourth win of the season, improving to 4-15 overall and 2-8 in ODAC play.

Chandler Murray led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points. Bridgewater falls to 6-13 overall and 2-8 in league play.