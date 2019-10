EMU picked 7th, Bridgewater tabbed 13th in ODAC preseason poll

The ODAC men's basketball preseason poll was released Thursday. Eastern Mennonite has been picked 7th while Bridgewater was chosen 13th.

ODAC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Guilford College (6) -- 136 points

2. Randolph-Macon College (4) -- 131 points

2. Virginia Wesleyan University (3) -- 131 points

4. Roanoke College -- 107 points

5. University of Lynchburg -- 97 points

5. Washington and Lee University -- 97 points

7. Eastern Mennonite University -- 60 points

8. Randolph College -- 57 points

9. Hampden-Sydney College -- 52 points

10. Emory & Henry College -- 40 points

10. Ferrum College -- 40 points

12. Shenandoah University -- 34 points

13. Bridgewater College -- 32 points