EMU women's lacrosse to make history Saturday

The Eastern Mennonite University women's lacrosse team will make history Saturday when the Royals play the program's first-ever game.

EMU will meet Juniata College for a road game in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon.

"It's really exciting to just be able to start a program that hasn't had any history," said EMU freshman defender/goalkeeper Callie Habr.

Leading the program is head coach Katie Russo, who is in her second year at EMU. She spent her first year at the school focusing on recruiting and building a roster to compete during the 2020 season.

"It's definitely a surreal feeling and just exciting," said Russo. "We have been playing ourselves for the last month and a half so it's just going to be good to get out there and play someone else."

The Royals have a roster of 15 players featuring 12 freshmen and three sophomores. EMU will play 14 games in 2020 and compete as part of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). EMU's first home game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. against Bethany.