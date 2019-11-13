EMU's Shelly to compete on national stage in triathlon

In Eastern Mennonite's first season of the sport triathlon, they'll be represented at the triathlon national championship this Saturday, Nov. 16 in Tempe, Arizona.

Eastern Mennonite senior triathlon athlete Abigail Shelly will represent the Royals at the triathlon national championship in Tempe, Arizona.

Senior Abigail Shelly, who also competes on the school's cross country team, earned a trip to nationals after finishing eighth in the East Regional Qualified at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

Shelly is not only looking forward to the warm weather, but is excited to represent her school on the national stage.

"I'm just so grateful for this opportunity of my coaches, Bob Hepler, Chad Gusler, Joanna Friesen, they've all been working incredibly hard as well," Shelly told WHSV. "They've been so supportive and the people at EMU, how they've supported the start of this program. It's a real huge team effort so just really grateful for that for sure."

