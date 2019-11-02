Eagles Win Again on Road, Will Host RMC For Championship

The #25 Bridgewater College football team beat a second straight ODAC contender on the road, defeating Emory & Henry 35-3 on Saturday.

The Eagles held the conference's top-rated offense to just 190 yards (the fourth straight team to fail to reach 200 yards vs. Bridgewater) and a solitary field goal.

Gary Ramey Jr. had a team-leading seven tackles and one tackle for loss. Linebackers Deshomd Denny (2.0 sacks) and Re'Shaun Myers (sack, 2.0 TFLs, forced fumbles) made six stops each.

Devonte Smith caught five balls for 138 yards and two touchdowns, with Jay Scroggins throwing for 236 yards, three scores and no interceptions on the day. Albert Mensah was the Eagles' leading rusher for 53 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Matt Dang had been involved in a punt block each of the past two weeks, including blocking one for a safety last weekend at W&L. He made it three straight, blocking the kick and recovering it in the end zone to put Bridgewater on the board 7-0.

Smith broke a 49-yard TD catch later in the first to make it 14-0. Matt DeMasi carried it in from five yards out in the second quarter to push the gap to 21-0.

Emory & Henry scored their only points with a second quarter field goal. The Eagles were looking for more at the end of the opening half after getting a fourth down stop in opposition territory, but missed a long field goal attempt.

Both BC second half touchdowns come off turnovers.

Myers had a strip-sack recovered by Dang- which was also the second straight week Dang recovered a fumble to lead to a score. Smith's second TD catch of the day pushed the Bridgewater lead to 28-3 in the third quarter.

TJ Jennings recovered a fumble at the E&H 14-yard line late in the contest. Mensah finished off the three-play drive for the final 35-3 scoreline.

The Eagles (8-0, 6-0 ODAC) won their 12th straight game dating back to last October- equaling the program's longest-ever win streak. Bridgewater will host Randolph-Macon (7-1, 6-0) next Saturday at Jopson Field with the winner, clinching the ODAC championship.