Eagles earn sixth straight win to remain atop ODAC standings

The Bridgewater College women's basketball team defeated Virginia Wesleyan, 77-47, Wednesday night for the Eagles' sixth straight win.

With the victory, Bridgewater improves to 9-8 overall and 8-2 in ODAC play. The Eagles are tied with Washington & Lee and Emory & Henry for the top spot in the league standings. Bridgewater lost to Washington & Lee earlier in the season but has yet to play Emory & Henry.

In Wednesday's win, Ahlia Moone led the way for Bridgewater with 21 points.

The Eagles are back in action Saturday when they visit Lynchburg for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.