Eagles in midst of defining stretch of 2019 season

The next few weeks could have a major impact on the playoff aspirations of the Bridgewater College football team.

The Eagles are 7-0 overall (5-0 ODAC) and ranked No. 25 in the AFCA AFCA Division III Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Bridgewater defeated Washington & Lee, 31-14, on the road this past Saturday.

BC is now preparing for a road trip to Emory & Henry. The Wasps are 5-2 overall and 4-1 in ODAC play. E&H has won five straight games.

"We look at every game since Ferrum as a playoff game because if you lose, it's going to knock you down," said Bridgewater senior safety Matt Dang.

The following week, on Saturday, November 9, Bridgewater plays host to Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 overall and tied with Bridgewater at the top of the league standings with a 5-0 ODAC record. R-M's only loss in 2019 came in the first week of the season to perennial power Johns Hopkins.

Emory & Henry have combined to win eleven straight games. If the Eagles can earn wins against the Wasps and Yellow Jackets, Bridgewater would likely find its way into the NCAA Division III playoffs.

"We know we have a big test," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "But I do think this, if we pass the test...if we can make it to the next step, I'll have a battle-hardened group."

Kickoff for Saturday's game between Bridgewater and Emory & Henry is scheduled for 1 p.m.