Eagles look to refocus, earn home playoff game after winning ODAC title

The Bridgewater College football team is hoping a win in the final week of the regular season will secure a home, first-round playoff game for the Eagles.

BC clinched the 2019 ODAC title with a 28-21 win over Randolph-Macon this past Saturday. The victory also earned the Eagles a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs. A win over Guilford in the regular season finale this coming Saturday would likely earn Bridgewater a home game in the first round of the postseason.

"Having been there in previous life, there is a difference between being on a bus for four or five hours and having a playoff game and hosting a playoff game," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "Certainly that is our goal right now. I think we are in a good position to do it but to do it, we have to manage business on Saturday."

The Eagles are currently ranked in both the D3football.com Top 25 and the AFCA Division III Coaches' Poll.

Bridgewater can finish the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record with a victory over Guilford Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex.