Eagles show off speed in season-opening win

The Bridgewater College football team showed off its speed in the Eagles' season-opening win over Gettysburg this past Saturday.

The Eagles scored offensive touchdowns of 41 yards, 58 yards, 93 yards, and 21 yards in the 41-10 victory. Senior wide receiver Jarrod Denham touched the ball three times and scored three touchdowns (41-yard TD reception, 93-yard TD run, and 14-yard TD run) in the win.

"I have always thought, if you have to pick between speed and strength, certainly you like to have them both, but when in doubt I would say bet on the fast guys," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "I am comfortable that we do have guys that can run."

The explosive Eagles finished the game with 428 yards of total offense and led 41-3 before a late touchdown was scored by the Bullets.

Rosenthal earns spot on D3football.com national Team of the Week

Junior cornerback Chase Rosenthal has earned a spot on the D3football.com national Team of the Week after he picked off two passes in Saturday's win.

Rosenthal returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.

Bridgewater returns to action Saturday when the Eagles hit the road to take on Stevenson. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.