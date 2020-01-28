Eagles tied atop ODAC after turning season around

The Bridgewater College women's basketball team is currently tied for first in the ODAC standings.

"I always knew we had athletic players with a lot of length that could defend and they fit our system," said Bridgewater head coach Sarah Mathews. "I knew once things started clicking with some of our newcomers that we could have a really good year. It took a little while. We had a really competitive non-conference schedule."

Bridgewater has won seven straight games to move to the top of the league standings. The recent success comes after a 3-8 start that included a six-game losing streak to open the season.

"We've always had an idea that this season could end up going really well," said junior guard Ahlia Moone. "Though it started off pretty slow in the beginning, we just kept trying to keep high spirits. Kept praying about it. Kept hopes up."

The Eagles have a 9-2 mark in conference play to match Emory & Henry and Washington & Lee for the top spot in the league. Bridgewater lost to Washington & Lee in November but has not yet played Emory & Henry. The Eagles will travel to play the Wasps on Saturday, February 22.

"We are very excited to be at the top right now," said junior point guard Madison Baum. "Even though we are at the top, we don't want to get complacent. We want to continue to take it game by game and continue to get better at things we may be struggling at."

Bridgewater is back in action Wednesday night when the Eagles host local rival Eastern Mennonite for a men's & women's doubleheader. The men's' game tips off at 5 p.m. followed by the women's contest.