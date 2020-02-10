East Rock pulls away from Page Co. to finish unbeaten in district play

The East Rockingham boys basketball team defeated Page County, 71-46, Monday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

East Rock pulled away in the second half after leading 26-21 at halftime. Sophomore forward Tyler Nickel lead the Eagles with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Tyce McNair chipped in 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Sophomore guard Ricky Campbell lead Page County with 12 points.

East Rockingham improves to 20-2 overall and finishes the regular season with a 14-0 record in Bull Run District play. Page County falls to 14-8 overall and 11-3 in league play.

Both teams will now prepare for the Bull Run District Tournament, which is scheduled to start Friday.