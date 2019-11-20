East Rockingham football rides hot streak into region semifinals

The East Rockingham football team stumbled out of the gates to a 1-3 record in 2019.

The Eagles defeated Clarke County 41-7 in the first round of the playoffs. East Rockingham previously lost to Clarke County in the regular season, 42-7.

Since then the Eagles have regrouped. They now ride a five-game win streak into the region semifinals on Friday.

Head coach Donnie Coleman said it was tough to face two of the top teams in the region, Spotswood and Riverheads, to start the year. He said the players never lost their focus.

"It's tough on a Friday night, at the end of the night when you're on the losing end of that scoreboard," Coleman said. "But I think they'll learn more from that stretch right there then they did the whole stretch last year or what we're doing right now."

Coleman said his players have taken a one day at a time approach.

"We went to work business as usual every day. We didn't really change a lot, kids just kept believing in what we're doing," Coleman said. "Eventually we started getting better and better each week. They're hungry to try to advance."

East Rockingham travels to Buckingham County on Friday at 7:00 p.m. If the Eagles win, they are on to the region finals.