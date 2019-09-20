East Rockingham vs. Buffalo Gap – Week 4

It's starting to feel a little more like fall and teams are energized to come back from blowouts in Week 3 – high school football season is getting back into its prime for Week 4.

Just like every week of the 2019 season, you'll see WHSV's EndZone crew right there along the sidelines in the Shenandoah Valley and eastern West Virginia to capture all the action.

Among the games we're following in Week 4:

East Rockingham will be facing off against Buffalo Gap at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest scores at whsv.com/sports/localscores and tune into WHSV EndZone after the 11 p.m. news to watch all the highlights.

Can't find us on your TV? That's no problem either. You can watch EndZone live at www.whsv.com/livestream or catch it re-airing at that link until our 6 p.m. Saturday newscast.

After the show, you'll be able to find highlights for the game right here.

You can also follow @WHSVScoreZone on Twitter and track #WHSVEndzone for the latest updates from around our area on Friday nights! Use the hashtag to let us see your great photos and videos from the game!

