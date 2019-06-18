East Rock's Jefferson excited to join JMU basketball team

Former East Rockingham basketball star Dalton Jefferson is preparing to play in college at the Division I level for James Madison.

Jefferson is a versatile, 6'6" forward who can play both inside and on the perimeter. He will join JMU as a preferred walk-on.

Jefferson announced his commitment to the Dukes in early May after a standout senior season for the Eagles. He led East Rockingham to the program's first-ever state tournament appearance in 2018-2019 when ERHS advanced to the Class 2 state championship game.

Along the way Jefferson averaged 17.1 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 51% from the field during his senior season.