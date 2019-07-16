East Rock's Nickel earns first Power Five offer

East Rockingam rising sophomore basketball standout Tyler Nickel recently received a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.

"At the end of the day, that's an offer for a free ACC education," said Nickel. "It's just so rare. When I heard that, it was like surreal in the moment but this is what I train for, so I love it."

Nickel now owns two NCAA Division I offers after earning one from James Madison earlier this year.

The 6'6" forward is coming off a freshman season in which he averaged 22.1 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per contest. He shot 62% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc while leading East Rockingham to its first-ever appearance in the Class 2 state championship game.

"He's still so young," said East Rockingham head coach Carey Keyes. "You are talking about a sophomore, but he has the potential to be one of the best players that has ever come out of this area."

Nickel, who is still just 15 years old, is competing this summer on the AAU circuit for Team Loaded Virginia.