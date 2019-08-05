Elkton knocks off Clover Hill, takes lead in RCBL semifinals

The Elkton Blue Sox defeated top-seeded Clover Hill, 10-3, Monday night to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five RCBL semifinal series between the two teams.

Elkton defeated Clover Hill, 10-3, Monday night in game one of the RCBL semifinal series between the two teams.

The Blue Sox scored five runs over the first two frames to grab an early lead. Elkton starter Jacob Rich threw seven strong innings, striking out ten batters and allowing just one unearned run.

Elkton's Lee Carneal homered and drove in four runs while Cannon Davies collected three hits and three RBI. Luke Shifflett drove in two runs for the Bucks in the loss.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Elkton. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.