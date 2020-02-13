Emilee Weakley: Luray's Sensational Sophomore

Emilee Weakley is only a sophomore on the Luray girls basketball team but has already become one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley.

Emilee Weakley is only a sophomore on the Luray girls basketball team but has already become one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley.

Weakley is the area's leading scorer with an average of 28.2 points per game to go along with 10.1 rebounds per contest. She has already surpassed 1000 career points in less than two full seasons with the Bulldogs. With Weakley leading the way, Luray has posted a 21-1 overall record in the 2019-2020 season.

"I have put up a lot of time and my family has helped me along the way," said Weakley. "So I guess I just have been working for it."

Whether it's shooting from the outside or finishing in the paint, Weakley has the ability to score in bunches. Perhaps her most impressive skill on the court is her uncanny ability to draw fouls and earn free throws.

"She's relentless," said Luray head coach Joe Lucas. "I mean she is on pace to shoot over 300 free throws which is crazy...often times if we are playing against a team playing man-to-man, they have their best player on her so she is going at their best player, getting them in foul trouble."

While she is only a sophomore, Weakley has already received some interest from a few NCAA Division I schools. She will likely one day play at the college level but, for now, Weakley is focused on leading the Bulldogs on a deep postseason run with the Bull Run District Tournament starting Friday evening.

"My mom has always said 'Emilee play as is God is watching in the stands'," said Weakley. "That's my mentality every game. I want to give every game my all."

Luray earned the top seed for the Bull Run District Tournament and will host 8th-seeded East Rockingham Friday night in a first round matchup at 6:30 p.m.