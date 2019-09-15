Explosive First Half Guides Dukes to CAA Victory

Three different Dukes scored Saturday evening in JMU's 6-0 rout of Elon. The Dukes improved to 3-2-0 on the season and 2-0-0 in conference play, while the Phoenix fell to 1-3-1 overall and 0-1-0 in conference play.

The 6-0 victory over Elon was the largest victory in program history since the Dukes defeated VMI 6-1 back in 2013. The win was also JMU's first over the Phoenix in six meetings. The six first half goals were the most scored in a half since the turn of the century.

Freshman Dennis Mensah scored a first half hat trick, pocketing six points. Manuel Ferriol scored his third and fourth goals of the season, finishing the night with five points. Niclas Mohr added a goal and an assist, while Clay Obara assisted Ferriol's second goal of the night.

TJ Bush played 66 minutes in the Dukes victory, tallying one save before handing the reigns off to Alex DeSatnick to preserve the shutout. The Dukes will now head home to face No. 1 Wake Forest on Tuesday evening.

MATCH FACTS

Elon (1-3-1, 0-1-0) – 0

James Madison (3-2-0, 2-0-0) – 6

SCORING

1' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (3) Niclas Mohr

11' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (4) Clay Obara

27' – JMU – Niclas Mohr (1) Manuel Ferriol

30' – JMU – Dennis Mensah (1) Niclas Mohr

34' – JMU – Dennis Mensah (2)

40' – JMU – Dennis Mensah (3)

NOTES

- The JMU victory was the first over Elon since the two programs starting meeting regularly

- Dennis Mensah had a career night, posting a hat trick in the first half for the Dukes, while collecting six points on the evening

- Manuel Ferriol scored his third and fourth goals of the season and collected five points on the night

- Niclas Mohr added to the scoring, collecting his first goal of the season and posting four points on the night

- TJ Bush posted a first half shutout in his 65 minutes of play. He was replaced in the 66thminute by Alex DeSatnick who finished the job and preserved the shutout

- The Dukes outshot the Phoenix 12-9 with seven shots on frame

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight was a great result and we were pleased to come out of the gates with emotion and focus. We got some very solid early goals and did a good job to see out the game in the second half. Winning away in the CAA is always difficult so we will enjoy it briefly and then start to prepare for Wake Forest on Tuesday."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will return home to face the No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Sentara Park.