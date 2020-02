Scott Bracey, a transfer wide receiver from FBS Duke University, announced his intention to join the James Madison football team with a tweet Wednesday.

A source close to JMU confirmed the news to WHSV.

Bracey had 21 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils as a redshirt junior in 2019. In three seasons at Duke, he hauled in 32 catches for 370 yards and two TDs.