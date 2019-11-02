Ferriol Sets Single-Season Points Record, Dukes Fall to William & Mary on Senior Night

James Madison men's soccer fell to William & Mary 3-2 Saturday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fell to 10-6-2 overall and 5-2-1 in CAA play, while the Tribe improved to 6-8-2, 4-3-1 in CAA play.

Manuel Ferriol tied the single-season goal record for the Dukes in the 64th minute, when the officials called a penalty inside the area. Ferriol finished the PK top left to record his 15th goal of the season. Ferriol would later add to his points total, assisting on Petur Thorsteinsson's goal to break the single-season points record with 36 points.

The previous records of 15 goals in a season and 34 points in a season were both set by Mark Mathewson in 1994.

After a scoreless first half by both squads, the Dukes and Tribe erupted for five second half goals. JMU and William & Mary traded four goals within six minutes to put the match at 2-2. Late in the second half Theo Biddle would find the back of the net to give the Tribe a 3-2 lead.

JMU will now host the Quarterfinals and Semifinals of the CAA tournament. The Dukes will await the winner of No. 3 Hofstra and No. 6 Delaware. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Sentara Park on Friday, November 8th.

MATCH FACTS

William & Mary (6-8-2, 4-3-1) – 3

No. 21 James Madison (10-6-2, 5-2-1) – 2

SCORING

64' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (15)

64' – W&M – Julian Ngoh (1)

68' – JMU – Petur Thorsteinsson (2) Brennen Burton, Manuel Ferriol

70' – W&M – Alexander Levengood (5) John Eberle

87' – W&M – Theo Biddle (1) Alfredo Bozalongo

NOTES

- The Dukes wore a new kit combination tonight, donning black shorts and white tops

- Manuel Ferriol tied the single-season goals record with his 15th of the season tonight

- Ferriol has also set the new single-season points record with 36 points

- William & Mary outshot the Dukes 10-5 on the evening including 8-2 on frame

- Fouls were plentiful as William & Mary was whistled for 14 on the night and JMU was whistled for 12

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight we simply did not play well and we got beat because of it. We didn't compete and I was disappointed we couldn't play with more desire especially considering we were honoring our seniors tonight. I'll take the blame tonight because this was not our standard. We will reset and prepare for the CAA tournament."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will await the winner of Hofstra and Delaware in the Quarterfinals of the CAA Championship. That match will take place at Sentara Park on Friday, November 8 at 1 p.m.