Ferriol earns National Player of the Week honors

On Tuesday afternoon, Manuel Ferriol was named United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week for the Division I level. Ferriol also earned National Player of the Week honors from Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News, as well as being named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week.

Ferriol had a successful week, scoring the game winner in JMU’s victory over No. 1 Wake Forest. The senior midfielder was awarded a free kick from about 19-yards out in the 52ndminute. His shot found the side netting and gave the Dukes a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

He followed up his game winning performance with a three-goal night Saturday. Ferriol scored in the 6thminute, the 60thminute and the 66thminute to complete the hat trick. Ferriol now is tied for the National lead in goals with eight and leads the CAA with eight. The senior has also scored seven goals during the Dukes five-match winning streak, as they have outscored opponent 15-2.