Ferriol named CAA Player of the Year

On Thursday afternoon, the Colonial Athletic Association released the 2019 All-Conference teams and individual honors. The Duke saw one player earn an individual award, while eight guys found their way onto all-conference teams.

Manuel Ferriol was named 2019 CAA Player of the Year after an impressive season in which he scored a single-season record 15 goals and collected 36 points. The Valencia, Spain native was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this season and ranks third in the country in goals scored.

Ferriol also collected a First Team All-CAA nod, helping guide the Dukes to a 10-6-2 record in the regular season. JMU finished the year 5-2-1 in conference play and will await the winner of Hofstra vs. Delaware on Friday’s quarterfinal match.

Rounding out the first team awards was Fernando Casero, Tom Judge and TJ Bush. Casero has appeared in 16 matches for the Dukes, while playing a key role in the midfield. Judge earned All-CAA accolades after recording three points, scoring once. The junior defender is a key piece to the Dukes defensive core, playing outside back and stepping up into the offensive attack when needed.

Bush rounds out the four Dukes to appear on the First Team All-CAA list. The junior keeper has posted a 10-6-2 record this season, gathering six shutouts. In his 18 matches played, Bush has posted 1.01 goals against average and has made 52 saves on the season.

The Dukes placed three more guys on the Second Team All-CAA on Thursday, as Clay Obara, Melker Anshelm and Brandon Clegg were named. Freshman, Clay Obara, has appeared in 17 matches for the Dukes this season, starting in 11. Obara scored his first collegiate goal against Hofstra in JMU’s CAA opener. The forward has continued to be a factor for the Dukes, adding five assists on the year. Obara was also named to the CAA All-Rookie Team for his performance in 2019.

Melker Anshelm joined Obara on the Second Team, after scoring a goal against Drexel in JMU’s 3-1 victory. Anshelm has been a key asset to the Dukes back line, that shut out No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 14 Cal State Fullerton. The Dukes were 2-1-1 against Top-20 opponents this season, falling only to No. 1 Virginia.

Brandon Clegg wraps up the Second Team All-CAA awards for JMU. Clegg is another Dukes’ defender that helps solidify the back line and can make an impact in the attacking third when needed. Clegg collected an assist in the Dukes double overtime winner against Loyola (Md.) earlier this season.

To cap off CAA awards, Tyler Clegg was named to the Third Team All-CAA list. Tyler, younger brother of Brandon, has scored four goals this season and added two assists. The sophomore notched the game-winner in overtime against No. 14 Cal State Fullerton, just days after scoring against Drexel. Clegg has been a key asset for the Dukes coming off the bench most of the season.

JMU will host the CAA Quarterfinal and Semifinal as the No. 2 seed. They will await the winner of No. 3 Hofstra and No. 6 Delaware. The semifinal match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday from Sentara Park.