Ferriol scores twice, Dukes clinch first round by in CAA championship

James Madison men’s soccer clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, in the upcoming CAA Men’s Soccer Championship, with a 3-1 victory over Charleston at Ralph Lundy Field.

The Dukes improve to 10-5-2 on the season and 5-1-1 in CAA play, while the Cougars fall to 2-11-2 on the season and 1-5-1 in CAA play.

Manuel Ferriol had another multipoint effort in JMU’s victory this evening, scoring two first half goals to put the Dukes on top at half. College of Charleston would answer early in the second half to cut the Dukes lead to one, before Brennen Burton scored his second goal of the season to give the Dukes some insurance.

With the win on Saturday, the Dukes have won 10 matches for the second consecutive season. JMU earns a first-round bye in the CAA Men’s Soccer Championship and will host the Quarterfinals and Semifinals of the CAA tournament.

MATCH FACTS

Charleston (2-11-2, 1-5-1) – 1

James Madison (10-5-2, 5-1-1) – 3

SCORING

31’ – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (13)

37’ – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (14) Evan Paez, Niclas Mohr

60’ – COFC – Kevin Harris (1) Tucker Heffron

86’ – JMU – Brennen Burton (2)

NOTES

- Carson Jeffers made his first start of the season just three matches after returning from injury

- Manuel Ferriol collected his fifth multiple point game with 2 goals against Charleston, bringing his season total to 14

- Brennen Burton scored his second goal of the season at a crucial time, giving the Dukes a two-goal cushion late in the match

- JMU has won 10 matches for the second consecutive season, getting win number 10 at Charleston

- The Dukes outshot the Cougars 17-11 in the match with both sides taking four shots on goal

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"It was nice to win on the road and leave Charleston with our 10th win of the season. There were some hairy moments in the second half but we found a way to stay tight and defend when the game was on the line. Offensively it was good to see some goals being scored and us finding a rhythm in the final third. A big congratulations to Ralph Lundy for his 33 years at the helm of the Cougars!"

NEXT UP

The Dukes will have the week off before taking on William & Mary for senior day. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Sentara Park.