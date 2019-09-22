Ferriol's Hat Trick Guides Dukes to Fifth Straight Victory

James Madison men's soccer increased their winning streak to five straight, as midfielder Manuel Ferriol collected a hat trick in the Dukes 3-0 victory over Mount Saint Mary's. JMU improves to 5-2-0 on the season while Mount Saint Mary's falls to 3-3-0.

Manuel Ferriol celebrates one of his three goals against Mount St. Mary's

Ferriol did not waste any time on Saturday evening, picking up where he left off on Tuesday, scoring in the sixth minute. Freshman Clay Obara and senior Niclas Mohr picked up points on the first of three goals for the CAA leader in that category.

JMU entered the half up 1-0, before Ferriol added a pair of goals within a span of 10 minutes. The two goals solidified the hat trick and moved his goal total on the year to eight. Ferriol led the team in 2018 with nine goals and has scored seven during the five-match winning streak.

MATCH FACTS

Mount Saint Mary's (3-3-0) – 0

James Madison (5-2-0) – 3

SCORING

6' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (6) Clay Obara, Niclas Mohr

56' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (7) Brennen Burton, Lewis Long IV

66' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (8)

NOTES

- Manuel Ferriol scored a hat trick on Saturday night to collect his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the season

- The Dukes have now outscored their opponents 15-2 during their five-match winning streak, as Ferriol has seven during that stretch

- TJ Bush collected his third shutout of the season, stopping one shot on the night

- The Dukes outshot the Mountaineers 10-5 and 7-1 on frame

- Lewis Long IV collected his first points of the season, assisting on Ferriol's second goal

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight we had a few rough patches of play but we pieced together a good win and kept a shutout. It's nice to get another home win and have some momentum going with 5 straight wins. We will have little rest and then a tough instate game against Longwood on Tuesday."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will head to Longwood for an instate, non-conference matchup against the Lancers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Farmville, Va.