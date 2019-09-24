Ferriol's late goal leads No. 20 JMU to win at Longwood

Manuel Ferriol put home a rebound in the 90thminute to extend the Dukes winning streak to six straight matches. James Madison improves to 6-2-0 on the season, while Longwood falls to 3-3-0.

Ferriol’s ninth goal of the season came at the most opportune time for the Dukes, as time was winding down in regulation. Tom Judge tried a long throw in which was deflected off the post by a Longwood defender, before Ferriol found the small seam and slotted it into the back of the net.

JMU has now blanked their last four opponents and has outscored opponents 16-2 over the six-match winning streak. The senior midfielder and National Player of the Week has recorded half of the Dukes goals. The Dukes will step back into CAA play Saturday as they host Drexel at Sentara Park.

MATCH FACTS

Longwood (3-3-0) – 0

James Madison (6-2-0) – 1

SCORING

90' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (9)

NOTES

- Manuel Ferriol’s 90thminute goal was his ninth of the season, tying his career-high of nine last season.

- TJ Bush recorded his fourth shutout of the season in net on Tuesday. Bush improves to 6-2-0 on the season heading back into conference play.

- Ferriol led all shot takers in the match with six, while two were on frame. The goal was his fourth game winner of the season.

- JMU did not receive a card all match for the first time this season.

- Tonight’s match was only the second time this season that TJ Bush has not recorded a save in a match.

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"That was a tough win. Longwood gave us everything tonight and they were extremely difficult to break down. It was nice to see the guys continue to get shutouts in our most recent wins. It wasn’t our prettiest of games but it’s another win. Time to get prepared for a good Drexel team on Saturday."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will return home to the friendly confines of Sentara Park to take on CAA foe Drexel. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday evening.