Final men's basketball AP Top 25 released Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The final men's basketball AP Top 25 of the 2019-2020 season was released Wednesday. The season was cut short and the NCAA Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19.
Final AP Top 25 Rankings - 2019-2020 Season
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida St.
5. Baylor
6. San Diego St.
7. Creighton
8. Kentucky
9. Michigan St.
10. Villanova
11. Duke
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. Louisville
15. Seton Hall
16. Virginia
17. Wisconsin
18. BYU
19. Ohio St.
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
22. Houston
23. Butler
24. West Virginia
25. Iowa
Others receiving votes:
Stephen F. Austin 78, East Tennessee State 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 33, Penn State 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, USC 4, New Mexico State 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1