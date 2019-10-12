First Half Goals Guide Dukes to CAA Victory

James Madison men's soccer used two first half goals to defeat the Delaware Blue Hens 3-0 on Saturday evening to improve to 9-3-1 overall and 4-0-1 in CAA play. The Dukes are one of two teams remaining in the CAA with unbeaten records.

JMU opened up the scoring just 10 minutes into the first half when the Dukes were awarded a penalty kick. Manuel Ferriol slotted the PK home to collect his 12th goal of the season and give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. The Dukes would keep the pressure up scoring again in the 32nd minute, as Dennis Mensah increased the lead to 2-0.

Late in the second half Tyler Clegg would join the scoring, collecting a beautiful pass from Clay Obara in front of net and finishing to triple the Dukes lead. TJ Bush was impressive in net once again for the Dukes, stopping the only shot on goal in route to his sixth shutout of the season. The shutout also was Bush's second in conference play.

MATCH FACTS

Delaware (2-5-3, 1-2-2) – 0

No. 17 James Madison (9-3-1, 4-0-1) – 2

SCORING

10' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (12)

32' – JMU – Dennis Mensah (4) Petur Thorsteinsson

74' – JMU – Tyler Clegg (4) Clay Obara

NOTES

- Manuel Ferriol collected his league and team-leading 12th goal of the season, after the Dukes were awarded a penalty kick in the 10th minute

- Dennis Mensah scored his fourth goal of the season in the first half, beating the Delaware defender and chipping the keeper

- Tyler Clegg continues his career year, scoring his fourth goal late in the contest to increase the Dukes lead

- TJ Bush made one save and earned his sixth shutout of the season, as well as second in the CAA

- The Dukes remained atop of the CAA table at 4-0-1, tied with UNCW who travels to Harrisonburg Oct. 19

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight was a solid team win in which we were solid in possession and didn't make many mistakes on either sides of the ball. It was great to see us get 3 goals from 3 different players and keep another shutout. Proud of the guys efforts levels tonight and now it's on to preparing for UVA."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will travel to Charlottesville, Va. to face off against the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Klockner Stadium.