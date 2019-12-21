First annual Roger Bergey Classic held at Harrisonburg HS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- The first annual Roger Bergey Classic was held at Harrisonburg High School on Saturday.
Legendary Harrisonburg HS boys basketball head coach Roger Bergey honored on Roger Bergey court at Harrisonburg during the first annual Roger Bergey Classic.
Five Shenandoah Valley squads competed against five teams from outside of the area.
SCORES:
William Monroe 49, Luray 33
Heritage 81, Staunton 70
Nelson County 94, Stuarts Draft 83
Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite School 54
Fauquier 81, Harrisonburg 78 (OT)