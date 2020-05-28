Five Dukes named to HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team

Five James Madison rising seniors were named to the 2020 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team in punt returner D’Angelo Amos, offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, running back Percy Agyei-Obese, defensive lineman Mike Greene and kicker Ethan Ratke.

Amos and Fornadel were both selected to the First Team, Agyei-Obese and Greene were Second Team members and Ratke earned a spot on the Third Team. It’s also the second straight year Amos and Fornadel were tabbed HERO Sports Preseason All-Americans.

Amos is a two-year All-American punt returner for the Dukes, including AFCA First Team and HERO Sports FCS Second Team honors a season ago. He averaged 12.9 yards per punt return, ranking eighth nationally, while scoring one touchdown. Amos also ranked second in the FCS with three blocked kicks. A starter at safety, he tallied 57 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Entering his final season, Amos ranks second all-time at JMU with 1,259 career punt-return yards.

Fornadel is a two-year starter at right tackle and earned All-America accolades last season from AFCA, STATS, HERO Sports and the Associated Press. He was part of an offensive line that aided JMU in leading the country in completion percentage (70.6%) and fourth-down percentage (88.9%), while also ranking second in third-down percentage (53.6%), third in scoring (40.0) and first downs (24.81), fourth in pass efficiency (169.44), sixth in red-zone percentage (91.7%), seventh in time of possession (33:14) and 10th in both total offense (465.8) and rushing offense (242.9). Fornadel was also voted Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Agyei-Obese was a HERO Sports Third Team All-American last season after ranking fifth nationally and first in the CAA with 19 rushing touchdowns. He was also third in the conference in rushing yards per game and scoring. Agyei-Obese rushed for 1,216 yards, which was seventh-best in JMU single-season history. He turned in five 100-yard rushing performances in 2019, including a career-best 130 yards and three scores against New Hampshire.

Greene, a two-year starter at defensive tackle, was named Third Team All-CAA a season ago. He ranked first in the CAA amongst interior linemen with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and was sixth overall in the sacks department. Greene posted 53 total tackles and added six quarterback hurries on the year, tallying at least a full TFL in seven games.

Ratke, who is JMU’s all-time leader with 58 career field goals and 319 career points, was a Third Team All-American by the AP and HERO Sports last season. In 2019, he set JMU single-season records with 27 field goals and 160 points, ranking sixth nationally in both categories. Ratke was also 16th in the FCS with a 79.4% field goal percentage and turned in three games with three made field goals.

JMU was one of four FCS programs to have at least five Preseason All-Americans, as conference foe Villanova led all teams with six selections. Joining JMU with five picks were North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. JMU was also one of seven FCS squads to have at least two members on the First Team.

The CAA had a total of 20 student-athletes honored on the Preseason All-America Team from nine of the league’s 12 teams.