Flames earn return trip to VISAA state semifinals

The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated Amelia Academy, 63-49, Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division III State Tournament.

Aviwe Mahlong poured in 24 points for the Flames while Chance Church added 18 for EMS.

With the win, the Flames earn a return trip to the VISAA Division III State Semifinals. EMS will play The Carmel School Friday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. at Virginia State University. The winner advances to the state title game Saturday at VSU.

Eastern Mennonite finished as the VISAA Division III state runner-up last season.