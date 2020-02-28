Flames headed back to state title game after thrilling semifinal win

The Eastern Mennonite School boys basketball team defeated The Carmel School, 64-62, in the semifinals of the VISAA Division III State Tournament Friday afternoon at Virginia State University.

Aviwe Mahlong made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give the Flames the lead. The Carmel School's last-second shot was no good to secure the victory for Eastern Mennonite.

EMS advances to the VISAA DIII state title game for the second straight season where they will face top-seeded Life Christian Academy in a rematch of last year's state championship game. LCA defeated the Flames to win the title last season.