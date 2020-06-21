Former Buffalo Gap star Rivenburg discusses transfer to Morehead State

After a redshirt year at Virginia Tech, former Buffalo Gap star and freshman running back Carter Rivenburg, is transferring to FCS program Morehead State.

"Started to feel not as home as it used to and I decided I needed to get out of there and Morehead is where I landed," Rivenburg said on Sunday.

Rivenburg did not play as a freshman at Virginia Tech but tells WHSV that he added muscle and gained valuable experience.

At Buffalo Gap, Rivenburg rushed for over 5,000 yards and scored more than 60 touchdowns. More than 3,000 of those yards and 42 of those touchdowns came during his superb all-state senior year.

"I would say I learned how to really work hard," Rivenburg said. "At Gap, that's where the foundation started with that. If you don't have that mentally to work hard then you won't make it at the college level. So much perfection is expected out of you everyday and if you don't give perfection, then you're gonna get yelled at or something. You always gotta work hard."

Rivenburg is eager to see the field again, hoping to earn critical playing time at Morehead State this year.

"I love the game too much to just sit and watch," Rivenburg said. "I want to play, so I feel like this is the best opportunity for me to get on the field and show what I can do, and then maybe in future years I can move back up to the FBS level and then go from there."

Rivenburg says that his ultimate dream is still to make it to the national football league.