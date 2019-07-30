Former Dukes Moreland & Ankrah in training camp with Redskins

Former James Madison football stars Jimmy Moreland (cornerback) and Andrew Ankrah (linebacker) are participating in training camp with the Washington Redskins.

Moreland was a seventh round draft pick by the Redskins earlier this year. He was a standout with the Dukes, registering a program-record 18 interceptions and a Colonial Athletic Association-record six interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Ankrah signed a free agent deal with the Redskins in April. As a defensive lineman with the Dukes, Ankrah was a two-time All-American. He had 26 sacks and 36 tackles for loss during his time at JMU. Ankrah won the FCS Athletics Directors Association Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.