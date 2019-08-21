Former HHS standout Turner signs with Seahawks

Former Harrisonburg High School football standout Landon Turner has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report from John Boyle with Seahawks.com, the team's official website, Turner was signed to provide the team with depth on the offensive line after Demetrius Knox was placed on injured reserve.

It is the fourth NFL team Turner has been a part of during his career. Turner has also spent time with Panthers, Vikings, and Saints.

Turner, an offensive guard, is listed as No. 67 on the Seahawks roster.