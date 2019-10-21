Former Hokie Robinson earns spot on Wizards roster

Former Virginia Tech basketball star Justin Robinson has earned a spot on the Washington Wizards opening night roster.

The team announced its roster Monday. Robinson will wear No. 5 with the Wizards. He joined the team as a free agent after going undrafted.

In four seasons with the Hokies, Robinson started 105 games and averaged 11.1 points per game. His best season came as a junior in 2017-2018, when he averaged 14.0 ppg, 5.6 assists per game, and shot 46.4% from the field. Robinson was limited to just 20 games as a senior due to injury but still dropped in 13.5 points per contest and shot 41.8% from three-point territory.

The Wizards open the 2019-2020 season Wednesday, October 23 on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.