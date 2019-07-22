Former JMU football head coach Matthews named assistant in XFL

Former James Madison football head coach Mickey Matthews has been named an assistant coach in the new XFL.

Matthews will serve as a defensive quality control/linebackers coach for the XFL team in Dallas. Bob Stoops, the longtime head coach at Oklahoma, will serve as Dallas' head coach.

Matthews led the Dukes from 1999-2013. He compiled a record of 109-71 at JMU and led the program to its first national championship in 2004.

The XFL is new, professional football league scheduled to start in 2020 with teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, & Washington D.C.