Former JMU football star Arthur Moats retires from NFL

Updated: Mon 2:32 PM, Jun 10, 2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Former James Madison football star Arthur Moats announced his retirement from the NFL Monday.

Moats, a linebacker, made his decision public with posts on social media.

Moats, who played at JMU from 2006-2009, spent parts of nine seasons in the NFL. He was a six-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and played four seasons for the franchise. He then played four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last stop in Moat's NFL career was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but the former Duke dealt with a sprained MCL and was released on October 9.

In his career, Moats racked up 202 total tackles and registered 16.5 sacks.


It’s been a awesome run and I’ve been blessed to have lived out my dream of playing in the NFL for 9 incredible seasons! The lifelong bonds I’ve made throughout this journey I will forever hold near and dear to my heart. I have to give a big thanks to the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity to not only live out my dream on the field but to have a platform to positively impact people off it! Last but certainly not least, I have to give a big shoutout to 2 of the best fan bases in all of professional sports with #BillsMafia and #SteelersNation !!! The support I’ve received throughout my playing career and up until now has been nothing short of amazing! ALL LOVE!! #DontCrossTheMoats #OfficiallyRetired

