Former JMU football star Arthur Moats retires from NFL

Former James Madison football star Arthur Moats announced his retirement from the NFL Monday.

Moats, a linebacker, made his decision public with posts on social media.

Moats, who played at JMU from 2006-2009, spent parts of nine seasons in the NFL. He was a six-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and played four seasons for the franchise. He then played four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last stop in Moat's NFL career was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but the former Duke dealt with a sprained MCL and was released on October 9.

In his career, Moats racked up 202 total tackles and registered 16.5 sacks.