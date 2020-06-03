Former JMU pitcher Perkins preaching message of togetherness

Shelton Perkins was a dominant relief pitcher for the James Madison baseball team who is now a member of the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Perkins, who was selected by the Orioles in the 16th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, is preaching a message of togetherness after the recent death of George Floyd in police custody.

Perkins posted a long statement on Twitter Tuesday in which he discusses how baseball has helped him meet people from different backgrounds, the need for racial equality, his respect for law enforcement, and how he hopes people can come together throughout the country. His full tweet can be found at the bottom of this article.

"Everybody kind of makes it out to be protesters against everybody and that's really not the case," said Perkins. "It's not a black vs. white thing. It's a right vs. wrong thing and we can't do it if we are not all together. If certain people in authority are not listening, there is no point getting across that we are trying to get across. So it has to be mutual that we have to get better as a nation and if not, it won't happen. So togetherness is what I really want to push and I hope that we can come to that."

Perkins, a right-handed pitcher, spent two seasons with the Dukes where he appeared in 38 games and compiled 106 strikeouts in just 73 innings pitched while posting a 3.08 ERA.