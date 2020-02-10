Former JMU women's basketball star helps Puerto Rico earn first Olympic berth

Former James Madison women's basketball standout Jazmon Gwathmey has helped the Puerto Rico women's national basketball team earn its first-ever trip to the Olympics.

Puerto Rico went 1-2 at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bourges, France. Puerto Rico earned a win over Brazil before losing to France and Australia. France and Australia also qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as part of the tournament.

Gwathmey, who played at JMU from 2011-2016, started all three games for Puerto Rico in France. She averaged 17.0 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game, including a 30-point performance against Australia.