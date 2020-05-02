Former Liberty WR Gandy-Golden excited to join Skins

Antonio Gandy-Golden, a standout wide receiver from Liberty is ready to make an impact for the Washington Redskins.

Gandy-Golden was drafted in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft by the Redskins. The former Liberty receiver will be a weapon for quarterback Dwayne Haskins as part of a draft class headlined by first round pick linebacker Chase Young.

"I definitely know you know [Haskins is] an explosive guy, he has a lot of arm and he's very accurate so I'm excited to work with him," Gandy-Golden said. "Of course Chase Young, you know he's a monster, I saw him in person, he's a lot bigger than he looks on TV, so I'm excited, you know, I know he's gonna wreck things up front too."

At Liberty, Gandy-Golden posted over 1,000 yards receiving and ten touchdowns in each of the past three seasons.