Former R.E. Lee star Zombro earns honor from Tampa Bay Rays organization

Former Robert E. Lee High School baseball standout Tyler Zombro has been named as the Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Reliever of the Year.

The Rays posted the following information about Zombro in an official press release on the team's website:

Zombro, 25, was named Reliever of the Year after going 2-1 with a 2.29 ERA (63-IP, 16-ER) and 11 saves in 41 appearances (three starts) between Montgomery and Durham. All 11 saves came with the Biscuits, which tied for fourth in the Southern League. Between the two levels, opponents hit only .222 (50-for-225) against him, including a .196 (32-for-163) mark in 34 appearances (two starts) from May 6 through the end of the season.

After starring on the prep level in Staunton, Zombro went on to pitch at George Mason. In four years with the Patriots, Zombro compiled a 3.28 ERA with 226 strikeouts in 318.1 innings pitched.