Former SHS star Kier to miss time with injury

Former Spotswood High School basketball standout and current George Mason University star Justin Kier has been sidelined with an injury.

George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen announced Friday that Kier has sustained a stress fracture in his right foot and will be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

Paulsen released the following statement on Kier's injury on the team's website:

"We are working with our medical team here at Mason to ensure Justin receives the best possible care," Paulsen said. "We will support him throughout this process and look forward to having him back on the court when he is ready."

Kier, a senior, was the 2019 Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player after averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game last season.