Former Spotswood star Irvine commits to play baseball at High Point

Former Spotswood High School baseball standout Cameron Irvine has committed to play baseball for Division I High Point.

Irvine tweeted the news Monday.

Irvine started his college career at Virginia Tech where he started 22 games as a freshman in 2018. He batted .194 and drove in eight runs for the Hokies. Following his freshman season at Virginia Tech, Irvine played for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League where he batted .258 with 13 RBI in 40 games.

He transferred from VT to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college program in Panama City, Florida. Irvine batted .301 with three home runs and 16 RBI through 24 games for GCSG in 2020 before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. Irvine tells WHSV he plans to play for the Grottoes Cardinals of the Valley Baseball League this summer.